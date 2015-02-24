Firmology’s Meet & Greet series takes an inside look at the technology and resources available to startup entrepreneurs and small business owners, straight from the founders who built them.

Name: Sameer Maggon

Title: Founder

Company: Measured Search

Company One Liner: Better Search Service for your eCommerce Store

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Tell us about yourself and your background.

I am an engineer by design and love to build high tech products & solutions that solve a real world need. I grew up in India and started tinkering with computers when I was 10 years old and went to grad school at USC Viterbi where I got my masters degree in Computer Science.

I’ve spent my entire career working at various small and big companies in the area of consumer and enterprise search. I was one of the founding members of the search group at YP.com and later ran their search engineering and operations team. I’ve worked at multiple venture funded companies in the Los Angeles area in product & engineering roles around mobile search and discovery and enterprise search. Currently, I run a company called Measured Search that I founded in 2013.

What does your company do and what problem does it solve for businesses?

Measured Search is a cloud solution that helps eCommerce companies running on Magento provide better on-site search and search analytics without having them deal with operational overhead.

Search is hard & complex and site owners often forget or don’t realize the impact of search on the overall conversion and sales in any eCommerce site. A zippy search can increase conversions by 100%. That’s how important search is.

Even eCommerce giants struggle with search personalization. By utilizing Measured Search, eCommerces companies can offer their users with contextualized results based on past behavior. This makes it easier for visitors to find products they want to buy.

Our technology and solutions helps improve their Magento search, increases their search to cart conversions and thus have a positive impact on their revenue & bottom line. Some of our customers have seen as high as up to 30% increase in conversion rates.

How did you come up with the idea for your search company?

I’ve spent over a decade working on search, it’s not a new problem and so far, only the bigger players and companies with deep pockets have been able to benefit from what search has to offer. With software delivery methods changing to SaaS and advancements in cloud computing and services, it’s time that search can become within reach of a much larger base of companies.

That’s the opportunity I saw and I truly believe small to medium ecommerce business will see significant increase to their top line with what we have to offer.

What makes your company different from your competitors?

Measured Search is built on a few core principles:

Be obsessed about providing high value and making customers successful

Leverage data to provide highly relevant and contextualized experiences

Make things simple and easy to get started and use

Everything we build within the company is measured and validated against these principles. That’s what makes us different. Our solutions will evolve, customers will evolve, but if we stick to these principles, our customers will continue to see value in our company and keep coming back.

What are the most important considerations businesses should have when choosing technology to help them power their business?

I would say, when choosing a technology, don’t just blindly follow the herd. Look at companies that are specialized and provide niche solutions as quite often they can deliver significant results for you.

In today’s technology landscape, small players have a two-fold edge. Firstly, they can attract talent that is motivated towards the vision and don’t have to get bogged down by red tape. A small team committed towards a goal can do wonders. Secondly, with the cloud as the new delivery model for software, smaller firms can be agile and pivot to meet the needs of its customers much faster than in the past and often faster than monolithic tech organizations. The cloud is the ultimate “democratization enabler”- that is, with cloud a small firm can compete head-to-head with larger organizations and often win because of their razor-sharp focus.

Lastly, do your research, try before you buy and don’t pick something just because you read it in one of the big news outfits.

What other companies or entrepreneurs within the technology space do you admire and think businesses should know about?

The top two companies that I love are Apple and Amazon.

Apple because I admire their vision and execution around providing breakthrough products that are simple to use and beautiful. Amazon because it’s made my life so much easier from both shopping perspective as well as technology perspective via their AWS initiatives. We are one of their Standard Technology Partner, and we love what they have to offer.

Anything else Firmology readers and business owners should know?

There’s bunch of things that we are working on that we are excited about, but if you are a business owner who runs and managing a Magento store, we are currently offering a free assessment of search on your site.

Firmology Readers: Let’s hear your thoughts!

1) Have a question or comment about Measured Search? Drop Sameer a note in the comments below.

2) Who would you like to see on Firmology’s Meet & Greet series? Are there other questions we should be asking?

Let us know in the comments below or email us at contact@